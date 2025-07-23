Athletic Club beat Atletico Madrid to signing of defender

Athletic Club have confirmed that they have signed Osasuna right-back Jesus Areso, who was a primary target for Atletico Madrid too. The 26-year-old will return to San Mames, where he initially came through, after an intense battle for his signature.

Areso had just a year left on his contract at Osasuna, and Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez had publicly admitted that after three rejected offers, he had no plans to renew his deal at El Sadar. Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club have been heavily linked to Areso for a number of months.

Athletic Club pay over the odds for Areso

Atletico Madrid had reached a deal Areso with Osasuna, and were frustrated that Athletic had struck a deal with Osasuna, but as it turned out, Los Leones decided to activate his €12m release clause in the end. Both sides had been negotiating a fee around €10m, but the competition in this case has worked in Osasuna’s favour.

Areso has penned a six-year deal at Athletic Club, keeping him there until 2031. With captain Oscar de Marcos retiring at the end of last season, Areso will compete with Inigo Lekue, Andoni Gorosabel, and potentially even Hugo Rincon for the starting spot on the right of defence.

Atletico Madrid pivot after missing out on Areso

Los Colchoneros were not happy, but have moved quickly to make alternate plans. Almeria right-back looked to be on his way to Wolves, but Atletico wrapped up a deal for him in a matter of hours, and will now have a right-back in situ to compete with Marcos Llorente. Nahuel Molina is still on course to depart.

🚨🇪🇸 Marc Pubill to Atlético Madrid – Full Story: Atlético Madrid opened talks with Almería last week, initially prioritizing Jesús Areso due to his lower cost. Meanwhile, Pubill’s agents were exploring alternatives, including AC Milan and Wolves. Wolves submitted an offer, but… pic.twitter.com/R2LtUOU1zS — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 23, 2025

Osasuna have replacement already

Los Rojillo had planned ahead of time, and signed former Leganes right-back Valentin Rosier on a free earlier in June. Given Areso’s unwillingness to extend his deal, the €12m looks like sound business, with Rosier impressing last season, his first in La Liga.