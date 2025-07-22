Real Madrid might not be happy about their lack of a break between the Club World Cup and the start of the La Liga season, but star man Kylian Mbappe is certainly spending his holidays well. The French superstar was arguably seen on the most VIP stage in 2025 over the weekend.

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny, the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2025, has begun his 30-day residency in his native Puerto Rico at El Choli, between the 11th of July and the 14th of September. His set features the form of a house party, and already some of the biggest names in the entertainment and sports industry have appeared in the background as Bad Bunny performs, including Lebron James and Ricky Martin.

Mbappe appears with Achraf Hakimi at Bad Bunny

Mbappe was the latest to add his name to the A-list, as he appeared with Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi, with whom he is close friends. The pair were seen taking a selfie with Bad Bunny at one point too.

Achraf and Mbappe formed a close bond at the Parc des Princes, with Achraf having moved to Mbappe’s home city, and vice versa. In the lead up to Mbappe’s switch to the Spanish capital, Achraf and Mbappe went on multiple trips to Madrid.

Mbappe’s first summer as a Real Madrid player

Arriving to plenty of fanfare last year, Mbappe may be able to relax a little more as a Real Madrid star this year, whereas he would have been adapting to a new life last time round. Following a disappointing Club World Cup in the USA, which Mbappe missed most of due to injury, Mbappe was seen back in the Spanish capital last week to bid farewell to Lucas Vazquez. He continues to be dogged by court proceedings with PSG though, after filing and then dropping a lawsuit for harassment against his former club, while still forging ahead with a claim against the European champions for €55m in unpaid wages. He is also now under investigation for payments made to French security forces.