Athletic Club are enjoying their most successful spell in the 21st century, after winning the Copa del Rey two years ago, and returning to the Champions League this season. It has been met with renewed ambition in the transfer market.

After securing a €15m deal for Alvaro Djalo last summer, Los Leones appear to be on the verge of signing Osasuna right-back Jesus Areso. The big ‘signing’ though has been the contract that was agreed with Nico Williams until 2035, staving off interest from Barcelona. Athletic are not done yet though.

Aymeric Laporte set for Athletic return?

According to Alberto Santacruz of RadioMarca, Athletic have now reached an agreement on personal terms with former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte. The ex-Lexama product is set to pen a three or four-year deal if Athletic can find an agreement with Al-Nassr, but Santacruz declares that ‘everything will be closed this week’.

The Basque giants must now find an agreement with the Saudi Arabian side, who started off demanding the €27.5m fee they spent on Laporte two summers ago. However negotiations are advanced, with Laporte pitching in to help the deal get done.

🚨 LAPORTE JUGARÁ EN EL ATHLETIC 🚨 ✍🏻 Acuerdo total entre el Athletic Club y Aymeric Laporte. 🔜 Acuerdo encarrilado entre Athletic y Al-Nassr (con participación de Laporte) tras días negociando. Solo falta la firma. 🗓️ Será rojiblanco 3-4 años. Esta semana se cierra todo. pic.twitter.com/es60aHcgE9 — 🎙Alberto Santacruz (@a_santacruz) July 22, 2025

Atletico Madrid option on the backburner

Laporte has been heavily linked with a return to Athletic for the past year, and manager Ernesto Valverde had asked for his signing as a top priority. The 31-year-old was also an option for Atletico Madrid, but it appears they have gone in a different direction.

🚨😍 "The Álex Baena-Julián Álvarez connection is already working. A goal and an assist each. La Araña could have a big year ahead."@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/0oEzSTYqq4 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 22, 2025

Spain motivation for Laporte

Part of the reason for his return to Europe is a bid to return to the Spain side. Luis de la Fuente left him out of the most recent squad, and Laporte’s level has declined this year. A return to La Liga is in part a response to his place with La Roja being under threat, with the World Cup cresting the horizon next summer.