Ex-Liverpool midfielder close to joining Santi Cazorla’s Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo have been busy in the transfer market since earning promotion through the playoffs, as they look to make their return to La Liga a successful one. Following a 24-year absence from Spain’s top division, Los Carbayones will have one of the most intense atmospheres in La Liga next season at the Nuevo Carlos Tartiere.

The big deal that all Oviedo fans were keen to see done was a contract renewal for Santi Cazorla, with the 40-year-old confirming he would live the dream of taking his boyhood club back to La Liga. He has already been joined by new signings Luka Ilic, Ilyas Chaira, whose loan was made permanent, Alberto Reina, Brandon Domingues, Horatiu Moldovan and Salomon Rondon, who returns to Spain to play with Cazorla 13 years after coinciding at Malaga.

Real Oviedo take former Liverpool midfielder on trial basis

On Monday Oviedo announced that they would be taking ex-Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria on a trial basis. A former England youth international, Ejaria has been through a tough spell with knee problems meaning he has not played since 2022. The 27-year-old midfielder, who can play on the left or in the middle, officially terminated his contract with Reading in January of 2024.

🔛 El centrocampista Ovi Ejaria se ejercitará a prueba con el primer equipo a las órdenes de Paunovic ⚒️⚽️#PretemporadaRO#RealOviedo 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kxdJmSwN6F — Real Oviedo (@RealOviedo) July 21, 2025

How did Ovie Ejaria get here?

Coming through the academy at Liverpool, he was one of the most promising talents at Anfield for some time, spending time on loan at Sunderland and Rangers. After two loan spells at Reading, in 2020, the Royals spent €3.9m on Ejaria.

That spell of his career was perhaps his best, and probably explains his trial period at Oviedo. Current Oviedo coach Veljko Paunovic is familiar with him having spent 18 months together at the Madejski Stadium, a spell during which Ejaria played 53 games under the Serbian, scoring five goals and giving five assists.