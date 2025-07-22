Real Madrid star deletes message on Instagram as exit offer is revealed

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos continues to fuel speculation over a move away from the club this summer. The 28-year-old has commented that he is ‘open to anything’ in the transfer window, with talk that he is keen on a return to former club Real Betis – a regular telenovela in the Spanish summer.

Betis President Angel Haro has declared that a move for Ceballos is ‘practically impossible’, with the finances of any deal likely to prevent a deal going through. Despite Ceballos’ comments, Betis remain the only side linked to the Spain international.

Real Madrid asking price for Dani Ceballos

Ceballos has two years left on his deal, and it could be a good time to cash in on the midfielder, although Betis are not the most wealthy suitors. Previously it has been reported that Real Madrid have not made a definitive decision on Ceballos’ future, but Marca say that Betis would need to meet their €15-20m asking price for him.

Dani Ceballos fuels speculation

Despite internal division on the matter, Betis have enquired about Ceballos, and Diario AS say that Ceballos is willing to lower his wages to get a deal through. Los Verdiblancos so far are only willing to spend €5m on Ceballos, some way short of Real Madrid’s demands.

In the meantime, Ceballos uploaded a story on his Instagram of a text saying ‘Nothing leaves the conscience more clear than a ‘I tried everything’.’ That story was removed hours later, but certainly would tally with the narrative being reported.

Will Ceballos play under Xabi Alonso?

Part of the reason for Ceballos’ supposed openness to a departure was his lack of minutes at the Club World Cup. He featured for just 73 minutes in total across the six games, but Los Blancos will now be without Luka Modric. It does seem clear he will not have a major role to play.