Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has addressed each and every member of the current squad, explaining what role they will have in his plans for next season. It could have some major consequences on the club’s activity in the transfer window.

According to Marca, Alonso has now held talks with all of the Real Madrid players to explain where he sees them next season. He has not definitively told any player they should leave, but the Basque manager was keen to make it clear to some players what to expect going into the season.

Discussion with Rodrygo Goes

Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes has been one of the players that has been most closely linked with a major exit, after a reduced role already in the Club World Cup and missing the last month of Los Blancos’ domestic season. Initially Arsenal were heavily linked with Rodrygo, but now Liverpool appear to be the main suitors for the Brazilian.

Alonso has now told Rodrygo that ‘it will be difficult for him to have minutes’ next season, perhaps signalling the exit door for the 24-year-old.

Reduced roles for other members of the Real Madrid squad

Rodrygo’s competition for minutes, Brahim Diaz, has been told he will be an impact substitute, but that the club does want to keep him. Meanwhile Raul Asencio is aware that he has slid down the pecking order after a disastrous Club World Cup. Andriy Lunin has been told that only injuries to Thibaut Courtois will allow him into the side, and Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy have been made aware that they could play less following the signing of Alvaro Carreras.

Real Madrid yet to receive offers

Significantly, Real Madrid are yet to receive offers for the players above, even if some do have the exit door open. That very much feels important with regard to Rodrygo. Although Real Betis have made an approach for Dani Ceballos, but as he fuels speculation over a move, perhaps a conversation with Alonso is behind it.