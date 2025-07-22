Real Madrid forward targeting October return from injury with consequences in market

Real Madrid forward Endrick Felipe has not been blessed with a great deal of fortune since arriving at the club, and his luck continues to run thin. The Brazilian has suffered a second injury setback, and will be out for multiple months.

It was reported two weeks ago that Endrick had suffered an injury in the United States as he continued his recovery from a muscle tear that occurred in May. That set the high end of his recovery period at around two months, which would have kept him out of at least three or four games, but now Marca say that his recovery could be even longer.

October return on the cards for Endrick Felipe

Their information as of the 22nd of July is that Endrick is still eight to ten weeks from being fit again. It is not clear whether this is a fresh injury, but it seems his revovery period has been extended, and while initially the Brazilian forward might have looked at a return after the September international break, now his recovery period could now take him as long as October.

Consequences for Real Madrid squad planning

The Madrid-based daily go on to say that it also has consequences for Los Blancos’ squad planning. While previously it was reported that Xabi Alonso had not made a call on whether Gonzalo Garcia Torres would remain with the side, Endrick’s injury will keep him at the club this summer, so as to provide ample cover up front.

Endrick exit off the table?

Thus far that was in part because Endrick had made it clear he wanted to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 19-year-old has attracted interest from AC Milan and Juventus, who would have taken him on loan, but Endrick’s injury likely rules out a move away from the club this summer.