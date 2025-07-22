Real Madrid continue to scout Arsenal man for summer 2026 move

Real Madrid have brought in Dean Huijsen this summer to the tune of €60m, but are still keen on strengthening the centre-back position either this year or next. The likes of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are moving on, in all likelihood next season, and there is uncertainty over how Eder Militao will respond after cruciate ligament injuries in successive seasons.

Los Blancos have thus been strongly linked with Ibrahima Konate as a result, who is high on their list of options for next summer – or this one for the right price. The Frenchman is a free agent next summer, and has thus far rebuffed Liverpool’s attempts to sign him to a new deal.

Real Madrid remain interested in William Saliba

It is not long since William Saliba was being cited as Los Blancos’ top target for this summer though, even if that talk has since eased over cost concerns. Nevertheless, Diario AS say that Real Madrid remain very interested in Saliba. Arsenal are doing their best to extend his deal, but if he does not do so, Real Madrid could look to capitalise next summer. They have continued scouting the 24-year-old.

Champions League performance against Mbappe

Real Madrid had a chance to watch Saliba up close in the Champions League, and were mightily impressed by how he handled Kylian Mbappe during the tie. His compatriot saw little of goal in the second leg, and Saliba’s performances only increased Los Blancos’ interest in him. It is worth remembering that Real Madrid have already been in touch with his agents to establish the parameters of personal terms.

Real Madrid reliant on contract negotiations

In both the cases of Konate and Saliba, Real Madrid are hoping that they will not sign new deals, in essence laying the groundwork for Los Blancos to strike affordable deals. If Liverpool and Arsenal can agree new contracts with their star defenders, then Real Madrid are unlikely to pursue a move at high price. As evidenced by the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold though, Los Blancos exert a strong pull over players.