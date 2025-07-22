Real Madrid decided to pull out of a deal for teenage starlet Abdellah Ouazane last week, despite a deal being agreed. However they could be about to change their mind on the Moroccan youth international.

Los Blancos had moved ahead of the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Ouazane, who is out of contract this summer. Considered one of the largest prospects in the Ajax academy, he also turned down multiple offers to stay in the Netherlands.

What happened to Real Madrid’s deal for Ouazane?

Ouazane had arrived in the Spanish capital last Monday, and spent four days in the city as he looked to wrap up a deal that had already been agreed. However Real Madrid found something in his medical tests that set the alarm bells ringing, and decided to pull out of the move.

Why might Real Madrid change their mind?

However De Telegraaf (via Diario AS) report that the deal is not yet dead in the water. Ouazane’s agent has declared that they will consider other options if the move does not go through, but Ouazane was set on making the move, seeing Real Madrid as his dream club. Upon his return to Amsterdam, Ouazane underwent a fresh medical in the Netherlands, the results of which show that he is cut out for top-level football.

The report has been sent to Real Madrid, and they are now looking over it, and considering going back in for him. Ouazane was set to join their Castilla side if it goes through. Should Los Blancos definitively against a move, then Ajax are keen to have Ouazane back, although he also has other offers from around Europe.

Fresh tension with Real Madrid medical department?

It could potentially represent a fresh point of tension with the medical department at the club, were Los Blancos to go ahead and sign Ouazane after a medical advice against it. The severe injury crisis last season caused tension between the coaching staff and both the medical team and the fitness staff. The head of the latter department, Antonio Pintus, has been demoted from his position with the arrival of Xabi Alonso and his own fitness coach Ismael Camenforte-Lopez.