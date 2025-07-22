Atletico Madrid are keen to continue bolstering their defence this summer after the addition of Matteo Ruggeri, and appear to have identified Renato Veiga as one of the options near the top of their priority list. However an agreement with Chelsea might take some time.

The 21-year-old Portuguese defender appears to be on the way out at Stamford Bridge this summer, as he seeks first team football. Bayern Munich and an unnamed Premier League side have also shown interest in Veiga, but the links have been strongest with Atletico.

Negotiations hit price tag hold-up

Initial reports over the course of recent days appeared to suggest an agreement was close, with Atletico reportedly willing to offer €35m for Veiga. Chelsea’s demands would be a €40m total fee, albeit that could include variables.

However Marca explain that while Veiga is a player Atletico like and is on their shortlist to strengthen their defence, they consider the €40m price tag excessive. It is also noted that Los Colchoneros are yet to submit a formal offer to Chelsea – albeit this tends to be the case until a price is agreed.

Capable of competing against top forwards

Atletico do feel he would be a smart addition though, given his potential. Veiga stands at 191cm (6’3), is powerful and has pace to burn, giving him the raw attributes to deal with some of the best forwards around physically. Capable of playing at left-back and in central midfield, his versatility is another argument in favour of his signing, especially with Diego Simeone often flitting between a back four and a back three.

Carlos Martín with a hattrick in training today! 👀🔥@mundodeportivo pic.twitter.com/ClAkZg6OQS — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 22, 2025

Veiga has given green light for move to Atletico Madrid

For his part, Veiga is reportedly keen to sign for Atletico. He has given the green light for a move, and while there are mixed reports on whether personal terms have been agreed or not, it seems the two parties are not far apart.