Rodrygo celebrates with Bellingham
Real Madrid

Liverpool open talks with Real Madrid superstar

Image via RTVE

Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes would appear to be on the move this summer, with his role at Real Madrid significantly reduced at the Club World Cup, and the finale of the Liga season not featuring him at all. It appears Liverpool are in pole position to sign the Brazilian international.

Rodrygo had been closely linked with a move to Arsenal earlier in the window, but after completing a deal for winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea, and with reports emerging that a deal has been struck for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, their needs in attack have been greatly reduced. Recent reports in the Spanish capital have declared that Arsenal will not be his destination.

Rodrygo on the bench at the Club World Cup.
Image via Getty Images

Liverpool open talks with Rodrygo Goes

As reported by Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are keeping close tabs on his situation, in the event that Luis Diaz departs. The Reds are reportedly demanding €80m for the Colombian, with Bayern Munich poised to make an offer in that region.

While Real Madrid are open to a sale, something Rodrygo is conscious of, the cost of the deal could make the matter complicated for Liverpool. He is already earning a €10m per annum salary, which represents a major wage within Liverpool’s salary scale. Almost simultaneously, Santi Aouna has reported that direct conversations between Liverpool and Rodrygo’s camp have taken place – Rodrygo is represented by his father Eric.

Xabi Alonso has informed Rodrygo of role at Real Madrid

Reports earlier that day explained that new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has told Rodrygo that minutes next season will be difficult for him to come by, nudging him closer to the exit door. Relations between Rodrygo and the club have declined in recent months, after his father Eric made it clear he was not happy with his role in the side last season.

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Liverpool Real Madrid Rodrygo Goes

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News