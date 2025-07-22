Liverpool open talks with Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes would appear to be on the move this summer, with his role at Real Madrid significantly reduced at the Club World Cup, and the finale of the Liga season not featuring him at all. It appears Liverpool are in pole position to sign the Brazilian international.

Rodrygo had been closely linked with a move to Arsenal earlier in the window, but after completing a deal for winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea, and with reports emerging that a deal has been struck for Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, their needs in attack have been greatly reduced. Recent reports in the Spanish capital have declared that Arsenal will not be his destination.

Liverpool open talks with Rodrygo Goes

As reported by Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are keeping close tabs on his situation, in the event that Luis Diaz departs. The Reds are reportedly demanding €80m for the Colombian, with Bayern Munich poised to make an offer in that region.

🚨🔴 Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of #Rodrygo as he is one of the candidates for #LFC in case Luis Díaz leaves. Liverpool informed about conditions and current status. Real Madrid would be open to selling him. Rodrygo is aware of this, and the market is being… pic.twitter.com/oi1T17qVM7 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 22, 2025

While Real Madrid are open to a sale, something Rodrygo is conscious of, the cost of the deal could make the matter complicated for Liverpool. He is already earning a €10m per annum salary, which represents a major wage within Liverpool’s salary scale. Almost simultaneously, Santi Aouna has reported that direct conversations between Liverpool and Rodrygo’s camp have taken place – Rodrygo is represented by his father Eric.

🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #Liga | ❗️ There are direct talks with the LFC and Rodrigo's camp. ➡️ Still no talks between the clubs. But the interest is growing.https://t.co/iCIHesMKgW pic.twitter.com/wlkrpAjuXG — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 22, 2025

Xabi Alonso has informed Rodrygo of role at Real Madrid

Reports earlier that day explained that new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has told Rodrygo that minutes next season will be difficult for him to come by, nudging him closer to the exit door. Relations between Rodrygo and the club have declined in recent months, after his father Eric made it clear he was not happy with his role in the side last season.