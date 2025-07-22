Juventus open talks with La Liga giants for 27-year-old defender

Atletico Madrid’s busy summer continues. While much of the attention has been taken up by a series of widely praised signings, namely Johnny Cardoso, Alex Baena and Matteo Ruggeri, Los Colchoneros will also have one eye on the exit door, as they seek to balance their squad.

One player who seems on the threshold is Nahuel Molina. The World Cup-winner arrived as a big-money signing from Udinese three years ago, with Atletico spending €20m to finally solve their right-back issues after the exit of Kieran Trippier. However as time as gone on, Marcos Llorente has increasingly been installed as the go-to right-back.

Juventus talks with Atletico Madrid

It has been established that both player and club are open to a move, with Atletico also needing to free up a non-European spot that Molina also occupies following the arrival of Thiago Almada. GdS (via Diario AS) explain that Juventus have opened talks with Atletico for Molina, who has two years left on his deal.

They say Atletico are asking for €25-30m, but the Bianconeri will try to bring that figure down. That may even include offering players, or player loans, with Dusan Vlahovic, Weston McKennie or Nico Gonzalez.

Moving parts for Atletico Madrid

However Molina’s exit could be slowed by Atletico if they do not feel the offer is sufficient. It appears they may miss out on Jesus Areso, who in theory would have competed with Llorente for the starting spot. It is not yet clear whether that could affect Atletico’s willingness to sell.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Flamengo are closing in on deal to sign Saúl Niguez from Atlético Madrid! He has verbally agreed to a three year deal. [🎖️: @FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/cM5g7CjmNN — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 21, 2025

Alternative options for Molina

Meanwhile Juventus are unlikely to be the only side interested, with Villarreal having already made it clear they want Molina on a loan deal. No doubt depending on what money they can make though, Atletico would prefer a sale, given he would have to be offered a new deal that would take him into his thirties after this summer in all likelihood.