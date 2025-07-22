Barcelona are yet to make it official, but it does appear a move for Marcus Rashford will be completed. The Manchester United forward arrives on loan with an option to buy, but was not a unanimous choice at the Catalan club to reinforce the Blaugrana.

Rashford has taken a 25% wage cut, with Barcelona paying the rest of his salary for the season, and they will have the chance to purchase his services for €30m at the end of the season. If they do not decide to do so, then they must pay a penalty clause, but the Blaugrana have managed to strengthen their forward line for this coming season without committing to a budget-altering outlay.

Deco completed Rashford deal ‘through gritted teeth’

A move was also close in January, after Hansi Flick requested a move for Rashford, but instead Director of Football Deco decided to prioritise contract renewals in the second half of the season, explain Sport. It is well-known that Deco’s first choice for left-wing spot was Luis Diaz, although he accepted a move for Nico Williams was a good alternative. He is not convinced by Rashford, and went through with the deal ‘through gritted teeth’.

Hansi Flick conversation with Rashford

News broke of a deal on Saturday, and the deal accelerated on Thursday, after Flick spoke to Rashford. Barcelona’s central concern with the 27-year-old is his lax attitude when defending. The German manager explained that he would have a secondary role, and that he would have to earn game time. In addition, he explained that he would have to make a significant effort without the ball and commit defensively in order to do so – a challenge that Rashford accepted. The deal was agreed less than 48 hours later.

Marcus Rashford has not yet trained with the group. He spent the first few minutes with his teammates during Flick's talk and did warm-up stretches, but then he did specific work with a physical trainer. It should not be forgotten that he is recovering from a hamstring injury… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 22, 2025

Flick has made it clear he will not accept laziness

The German manager has made it clear that he has no patience for a lack of attitude or effort, with Ansu Fati barely seeing game time all year last season – Flick directly signalled his effort as an issue to the press. Equally Jules Kounde and Inaki Pena were both benched for arriving late to team meetings. Rashford will start on the outside looking in, and with Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski for competition, will not have game time easy.