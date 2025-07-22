Barcelona are yet to make it official, but to all intents and purposes, it appears they have wrapped up a second signing of the summer in the shape of forward Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United man is due to be presented this week, after agreeing a loan deal with a €35m option to buy.

Rashford arrives after Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia had his €25m release clause activated. The Blaugrana signed the shot-stopper as a tactical move in order to resolve their long-term future at the position, while a left-sided forward such as Rashford was identified as the main priority for the summer transfer window. Now manager Hansi Flick has his eyes set on a third addition.

Roony Bardghi's younger brother Rayan is one step away from joining Nordsjaelland. A few days ago it was rumoured that he was also wanted by Barcelona. Via @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 21, 2025

Hansi Flick wants a defender

According to Sport, Flick would like to round out their summer business with a full-back that can provide some quality in the final third. Although any move hinges in no small part on sales and being able to include their €100m VIP seats lease in their accounts, that would be the next move.

The German coach would prioritise a left-sided recruitment at full-back first too, with Alejandro Grimaldo in pole position. He could compete with Alejandro Balde, with an eye on Jofre Torrents as the next prospect at the position.

Right-back position has slid down priority list

In the months of February, March and April, the right-back spot was cited as Barcelona’s top priority for the summer, but no longer. If Barcelona were to go for a right-back, then Inter’s Denzel Dumfries would be the clear priority, having impressed the coaching and recruitment staff. The Dutchman has a €25m release clause that expires at the end of the month.

Even so, Fabrizio Romano reports that Barcelona now believe they are ‘well-covered’ at right-back, as talks continue over a new deal for Jules Kounde. It appears that Eric Garcia’s form in the final weeks of the season at right-back have convinced the club he can do a job there if needed. Youngster Hector Fort is another alternative.