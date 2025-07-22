Manchester United will not walk away empty-handed from their loan deal for Marcus Rashford. The Blaugrana managed to secure a loan deal for the England international, which was not the €45m sale that the Red Devils were hoping for at the start of the summer, but they a clause in his Barcelona switch ensures they will make some money.

Rashford flew to Barcelona on Sunday night, and was welcomed to the training complex on Monday. The 27-year-old will begin training on Tuesday, his first chance to meet his new teammates, arriving a week into preseason training under Hansi Flick.

Rashford penalty clause in Barcelona loan deal

It has been reported that Rashford will take a pay cut of around 25% to join Barcelona, with the Catalan side covering the rest of his wages. They also have buy option of €30m at the end of the deal, which many are seeing as a beneficial clause should things go well this season. There is no loan fee involved, but Sport explain that there is a penalty clause should Barcelona decide against exercising their buy option. In the event Rashford does head back to Manchester United, Barcelona will be forced to pay €5m.

Why the clause makes sense for Barcelona

If Barcelona decide to sign Rashford, then the structure of the deal looks beneficial, but either way, they still avoid a loan fee. If they had paid €5m as part of the loan, then the Catalan side would have had to include that fee in their salary limit, with Barcelona once again struggling to register players this summer.

The Blaugrana are yet to register Joan Garcia, Roony Bardghji, or new deals for Wojciech Szczesny and Lamine Yamal. They are hoping a €100m VIP seats lease will be included in their accounts next month, but some say more exits in the squad are necessary to free up sufficient space to register Rashford.