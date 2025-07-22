Atletico Madrid on the verge of missing out on right-back target

Atletico Madrid looked close to sealing a deal for Jesus Areso going into last weekend, with a deal close after personal terms were agreed. However his other primary suitor, Athletic Club, have come roaring back in their efforts to sign him.

Areso is out of contract next season, and it is public knowledge that he will not sign a new deal at El Sadar. Sporting Director Braulio Vazquez has confirmed that Osasuna made him three renewal offers during last season, but all were turned down. He also has a €12m release clause, but has been linked with a move to both Atletico and Athletic for many months.

Athletic look to hijack Atletico move at the last minute

Despite a move to Atletico seeming all but a done deal, Diario de Navarra, via MD, say that Areso is now on the verge of signing for Athletic. Los Leones have increased their offer to €10.5m with variables on top of that, getting close to Osasuna’s asking price. Atletico had already agreed a fee with Osasuna, and Los Rojiblancos are hopeful that Los Rojillo will honour that agreement. However it is noted that if Areso prefers to accept the six-year deal on offer from Athletic, then Osasuna will not stand in his way.

Atletico retain faith in Areso agreement

Nevertheless, Diario AS say that the news coming out of Navarra has surprised some in Madrid, who retain faith that Osasuna had agreed to sell Areso to Atletico, with who there is less rivalry too. They were told that Osasuna would not break that agreement unless they were left no choice by Athletic activating his release clause.

Areso’s progress at Osasuna

The 26-year-old has become a reliable option for Osasuna over the last two seasons, only missing three La Liga matches during that time. Last season he played 40 times including the Copa matches, providing four assists, and defending stoutly. An academy product from Athletic, Areso’s strength, pace and determination stand out.