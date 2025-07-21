Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez is close to ending his 17-year stay at the club, with a permanent move on the horizon for the 30-year-old. It will not be to Turkish side Trabzonspor though, after Saul confirmed that he was not making the move to the Super Lig.

Saul had agreed personal terms with Trabzonspor, and was in talks with Atletico to negotiate a contract termination. With wages at a reported €14m gross per annum, Los Rojiblancos have been keen to get his wages off the books, given he was one of the best-paid in the squad, and did not figure in Atletico’s plans.

Saul pulls out of Trabzonspor switch

With everything seemingly in place for a move to Trabzonspor, news began to emerge that the deal had collapsed. Saul then took to Twitter/X to address the matter directly, telling Trabzonspor that ‘It didn’t work out because of some personal stuff. Hope our paths will cross again one day.’

It didn’t work out because of some personal stuff. Hope our paths will cross again one day. ❤️💙 @Trabzonspor — Saúl Ñiguez (@saulniguez) July 21, 2025

Move to Brazilian giants close

Since, it has transpired that another move is already on the verge of being completed. Diario AS say that Saul will make a move to Brazilian giants Flamengo, where he is set to sign a three-year deal in Rio de Janeiro. It is not yet clear whether Los Colchoneros have already sealed a mutual contract termination, or if they may demand a fee from Flamengo.

The move will have the attraction of playing under one of his former teammates in Filipe Luis, who crossed paths with him at Atletico. He will be hoping to extract the best out of Saul.

Saul’s years in the wilderness

The veteran midfielder has slipped off the radar at Atletico, and while he was spoken of highly at Sevilla on loan last year, struggled to lock down a starting spot. He has struggled for form in recent years, looking distant from the player that was amongst the very best in Spain at one time.