Xabi Alonso yet to make decision on future of 21-year-old Real Madrid star

Real Madrid are focused on outgoings, now that their 25-man first team squad is at capacity following the arrival of Alvaro Carreras from Benfica. There are a number of players that could leave before the end of the summer transfer window, and one possible candidate is Gonzalo Garcia.

Gonzalo was a revelation for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup, registering four goals and one assist in six appearances in the United States. He impressed Xabi Alonso, but it may not be enough to keep him around for the 2025-26 season.

As per Diario AS, Alonso has yet to decide whether to keep Gonzalo in his squad. If he decides against this, a departure will be sought for the 21-year-old, who would not return to Castilla.

Alonso is projected to have an abundance of attacking options at his disposal for the upcoming season. Kylian Mbappe, Endrick Felipe and Gonzalo are his three specialist striker options, but the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Franco Mastantuono are also capable of playing there.

Because of this, there are chances for one of Endrick or Gonzalo to depart. And with the former having no plans to leave, it could be Real Madrid’s Club World Cup hero that is moved on – which would also make sense in that he has attracted significant interest in recent weeks.

Real Madrid already have Gonzalo agreement in place

Gonzalo has been linked with a permanent transfer to the Premier League, but if he were to leave Real Madrid, the expectation would be that he joins Getafe on loan. Recently, president Angel Torres revealed that the two clubs have an agreement in place for the young striker to make the move across Madrid if the decision is made for him to leave Real Madrid during this summer’s transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Gonzalo leaves Real Madrid this summer, but given that he is starkly different profile to Mbappe, it would make sense for Alonso to keep him around – which would be a blow for Getafe.