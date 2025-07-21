Real Madrid readying move for Manchester City superstar Rodri

Real Madrid have already completed four signings this summer, and there could be a fifth on the way as the club has identified a priority area to strengthen: defensive midfield. It’s a position that caused a lot of problems last season, and there is a desire for a repeat of this to be avoided in Xabi Alonso’s first campaign in charge.

Currently, Real Madrid have Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos as natural pivots, but with all three having shown patchy form over the last 12 months, there is a desire for a new top-level addition to be brought in.

And club bosses have identified their dream target: Rodri Hernandez. According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are attentive to the situation of the 29-year-old.

Rodri returned to action at the Club World Cup after nine months out with an ACL injury, and Real Madrid officials ran the rule over his performances. They are expected to do this again when Man City are back in action in the Premier League, with the intention being to make a move in 2026 if he has returned to his peak performance levels – but only if he does not sign a new deal with the Cityzens beforehand.

Who else are Real Madrid looking at?

Rodri would be a market opportunity in this case, but there is no guarantee that he will not sign a new contract with Man City over the last 10-12 months. But if that option does subside, Real Madrid have other options – namely, Inter’s Nicolo Barella, Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool.

However, there is uncertainty about signing them due to the belief that their asking prices would be in the region, or in excess, of €100m. Real Madrid do not want to pay this for a new midfielder, and they would not need to with Rodri if he were to have 12 months left on his contract at Man City by the time next summer rolls around.