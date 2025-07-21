Real Madrid agree deal for central defender to exit club

Real Madrid have lightened their defensive options ahead of the new season, after agreeing a deal for defender Jacobo Ramon to leave the club. The 20-year-old began getting a look into the first team this season during the club’s injury crisis at the back.

According to Marca, Real Madrid and Serie A side Como have reached an agreement for the young talent to move to Italy. Ramon had been courted by three other sides in Spain, but he is the latest talent from Spain to try his luck under Cesc Fabregas, following in the footsteps of Assane Diao, Sergi Roberto, Alex Valle and former Castilla teammate Nico Paz.

Familiar formula for Real Madrid

The deal has been constructed following a familiar formula for Los Blancos, who have agreed to sell Ramon but retain 50% of his rights. Como will pay €2.5m for his services, although some variables will be available on top of that fee. It is a structure that is familiar for talents from La Fabrica moving to continue their development elsewhere.

Jacobo Ramon: A favourite for Carlo Ancelotti

Ramon made his debut for Real Madrid on the 22nd of January this year, against RB Salzburg in a 5-1 win in the Champions League. On his La Liga debut he also grabbed a 95th-minute winner to achieve a 3-2 victory over Celta Vigo and keep Los Blancos’ title defence alive. Those were two of six appearances that he made for the senior side.

Although Raul Asencio ended up playing in the first team this season, Carlo Ancelotti did have Ramon ahead of him in the pecking order, but two inopportune injuries deprived him of the chance to come into the senior side earlier. After the arrival of Dean Huijsen, and with the breakthrough of Asencio and return of Eder Militao and David Alaba, he was unlikely to have many opportunities this coming season.