Paul Pogba hammers Manchester United over Marcus Rashford exit call

Barcelona are looking to imminently confirm the arrival of Marcus Rashford after clinching a loan agreement with Manchester United.

As the saga continues to roll on in the UK and Spain the latest update indicates Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Rashford from United, with the 27-year-old attacker landing in Catalonia as part of a season-long loan with an option to buy, believed to be in the region of €30-35m.

Barcelona increased their focus on bringing in Rashford in the last week following a mixed summer in the the transfer market.

Rashford will act as cover for Raphinha on the left of Barcelona’s attack, after the club had previously chased deals for Nico Williams and Luis Diaz.

He is expected to fly into Catalonia and complete his medical before signing all appropriate documents over the coming days to seal the finalities of the switch.

Hansi Flick is hopeful he can include Rashford in his squad for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea but that remains uncertain at this stage.

Despite their ongoing financial issues, Barcelona are willing to bankroll a move for Rashford, and reports from The Times claim they will cover his full £325,000 a week wages as part of the loan.

A move away from Manchester has looked certain since the start of the summer but former United teammate Paul Pogba has waded in to support Rashford.

Pogba has recently returned to football following a ban, joining AS Monaco, and the Frenchman believes the Red Devils treatment of Rashford has been unfair throughout.

“This is a crazy situation. But, I‘m happy for him because they took away his number in Manchester,” he said.

“Manchester United are losing a great player. Unlucky for them.

“It’s great for Barcelona to be honest. I’m not even talking about United, because they’ve bought a few new players and the new manager wants to do his thing I guess. “