It’s no secret that Barcelona need to move players on in order to be able to register their new signings, which will soon include Marcus Rashford. Alex Valle, Ansu Fati and Pablo Torre are among those to have already departed, but much more is needed before the Catalans achieve their objective.

Barcelona need to free up space in their salary bill, and to do this, numerous candidates for sale have been identified. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen/Ronald Araujo leaving would almost certainly allow Joan Garcia and Rashford to be registered, but at this stage, none of three are close to leaving.

Rather, the most likely player to depart is Pau Victor, who will fall further down the pecking order at Barcelona once Rashford officially joins. The Catalans want him to leave on a permanent basis, and there is a strong chance of this happening, considering the interest that is being shown in his services.

Valencia are one of the clubs keen on signing Victor, and according to Superdeporte, talks have taken place with Barcelona sporting director Deco. Los Che officials want to bring the 23-year-old to the Mestalla, and an offer is being readied.

Valencia offer goes against Barcelona plans for deal

During a recent meeting, Deco made it clear that Barcelona are only considering the sale of Victor, with no plans to accept loan offers. Despite this, Valencia want to propose exactly this, with the idea to include an option to buy next summer.

For now, there is an impasse between the two clubs, but there is expected to be movement made in August. Valencia believe that Barcelona will soften their “sale-only” stance as the weeks go on, although there is a risk that another interested party comes in and meets the demands set by the Catalan giants. However, there is some confident for Los Che in knowing that Victor wants to join.