Barcelona confirm date to present Marcus Rashford as new signing

Barcelona are set to name Marcus Rashford as their third summer signing, with a deal having been agreed with Manchester United. The forward, who had been out of favour at the Premier League giants, has already jetted in to Catalonia for medical tests, which indicated that an announcement of his arrival will be made in the next 24/48 hours.

Rashford will join Barcelona on a season-long loan deal, with the Catalans having the option to sign him permanently in 2026. He arrives as the club’s left winger signing, which was a priority for head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco.

It’s expected that Rashford will officially join Barcelona in time to join his new teammates for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, which gets underway later this week. And according to MD, the intention is for him to be presented to the media on Wednesday.

Initially, the idea had been for Rashford to be unveiled on Thursday, but with Flick scheduling a double training session for that day, the presentation will be brought forward by 24 hours. It means that Barcelona supporters will not need to wait as long to see the 27-year-old adorning the famous Blaugrana jersey.

Barcelona must now work to register Rashford

Signing Rashford is one thing, but the challenge for Barcelona is now to ensure that he will be able to play for them in La Liga next season. He will not be registered upon arrival, with significant sales needed before they are able to have him available to Flick for the opening match of the 2025-26 campaign.

Rashford knew about Barcelona’s well-documented financial woes, but he needed no guarantee to join. He believes that his new club will be able to register him before the end of the summer, although that will be easier said than done.