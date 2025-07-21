Over the weekend, Barcelona reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign Marcus Rashford on a loan-to-buy deal. The 27-year-old has already travelled to Catalonia, and an announcement of his arrival is expected in the next 24/48 hours.

Rashford is expected to have a very important role at Barcelona, given that he has been signed to challenge Raphinha for the starting role on the left wing. And one man that expects him to be a success at the La Liga champions is Man United icon Rio Ferdinand, as per Sport.

“Marcus has to come in and look at doing different things to the strikers who are already in this team. And he has full capacity to do so. I’m sure he can surprise. He should move without the ball behind the defenders. To be a threat behind them.

“He must make the opposing team retreat when he is on the field. And he must shoot because he has a lethal shot with his right foot. He must shoot a lot. He would be wrong if he becomes one of those strikers who dribbles a lot and complicates things.”

Ferdinand tells Rashford to keep it simple at Barcelona

Ferdinand also offered some advice to Rashford ahead of his move to Barcelona.

“Marcus must keep his game simple at Barcelona. Use the walls and passes to Lewandowski and then run down the flank. Rashford has that intelligence in attacking play and we have already seen it. If he simplifies his game in these offensive tasks and adds to that defensive effort without the ball, he will surely succeed.

“If he manages to adapt and play his game simply, this operation will be a bargain for Barcelona.”

It will be very interesting to see how Rashford gets on, but on paper at least, he is very capable of being a solid signing.