Barcelona make progress in talks with Manchester City target

Barcelona have been in talks with defender Jules Kounde over a new contract for the French defender, amid interest from the Premier League. The Catalan side are confident of holding onto the 26-year-old.

In recent months after news broke that Barcelona were looking to tie him down to a new deal, talk of interest from the Premier League followed. Chelsea, who pursued Kounde while he was at Sevilla, and Arsenal were both interested in the France international, but more recently it has transpired that Manchester City have enquired about him.

Barcelona make progress with Kounde renewal

What all sources coincide on is that Barcelona have been in talks with Kounde during the month of July, as they try to work towards a new deal. MD describe those talks as ‘fluid’, and say that advances have been made towards a new deal of late. Barcelona are hoping to hold onto a player they consider to be the best in the world at his position.

‘Kounde not going anywhere’ – Fabrizio Romano

In a report highlighted by Sempre Barca, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also addressed talk of a potential move to England. The Italian explains that Barcelona and Kounde are both keen on extending his stay at Camp Nou, and that neither are considering a scenario in which Kounde leaves the club this summer.

Door more likely to open next summer

It seems a chance to sign Kounde is more likely to come up next summer if Barcelona cannot agree a deal over a new deal. Yet the recent history suggests Barcelona will be able to strike a deal to keep Kounde at the club. Director of Football Deco has made a mission of locking down Barcelona’s current assets into new deals, which has so far seen Gavi, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Ronald Araujo and Fermin Lopez committing their future to the club.