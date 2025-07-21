In the coming plans, the plan is for Barcelona to announce Marcus Rashford as their third signing of the summer transfer window. An agreement with Manchester United was reached over the weekend, which has allowed the 27-year-old to travel to Catalonia ahead of signing on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Rashford is expected to undergo medical tests in the next 24 hours, after which he will officially sign in as a new Barcelona player. He should be included in the squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, and if so, he will have the chance to make his unofficial debut later this week against Vissel Kobe.

Hansi Flick is looking forward to working with Rashford, and as per Sport, he has a clear plan for the England international.

Hansi Flick sees Rashford as a specialist winger

Barcelona have signed Rashford to be their new left winger addition, and Flick is clear that he will be a specialist in this area. Despite having the versatility to operate as a striker, it’s expected that he will predominantly play on the wing.

Flick currently has Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as striker options, while Dani Olmo can also operate as a false nine when required. Given this, there’s no obvious need for Rashford to play central, and given that he has predominantly played on the left throughout his career, it makes sense to utilise him there.

And there are plenty of chances for Rashford to nail down a regular starting spot on the left wing, amid reports that Raphinha is expected to operate is a more central position during the 2025-26 campaign. There is a strong belief that the Englishman will impress during his time in Catalonia, but the pressure will be on him to perform.