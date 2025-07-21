Atletico Madrid “emerging as favourites” to sign Manchester United player

Atletico Madrid want to complete their attack with one more signing, and the player to arrive could be a familiar face.

It has already been a busy summer for Atleti, with Alex Baena, Matteo Ruggeri, Thiago Almada and Johnny Cardoso having been signed. But club bosses are not done yet, and at least a couple more players could arrive before the transfer window closes at the start of September.

A new central defender is needed, but there is also a desire for another winger to arrive. Atleti have moved for Ademola Lookman, but he looks set for a move to Inter, having agreed personal terms with the Nerazzurri. Because of this, alternative targets will be needed, and one of them is at Manchester United.

According to The i Paper, Atleti are interested in signing Antony, who will almost certainly leave Man United before the end of the summer. The 25-year-old, who registered nine goals and five assists during his loan spell at Real Betis during the second half of last season, is reported to be available for £30m.

Betis want to re-sign Antony, but they currently cannot afford the asking price set by Man United. On the other hand, Atleti would be able to, especially if they manage to secure a transfer for Samuel Lino, who is a strong candidate to leave the RiyadhAir Metropolitano.

Antony would be a valuable addition to La Liga

In terms of right wing options in Diego Simeone’s squad, Atleti only have Giuliano Simeone and Marcos Llorente (who is preferred as a right-back), so it does make sense to consider signing someone. And in terms of targets, Antony could be on the best, especially if he can keep up the form he showed at Betis.

It remains to be seen whether Atleti sign Antony, but for now, no concrete efforts have been made to do a deal with Man United.