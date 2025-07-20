Real Madrid have switched their focus to selling players, now that Xabi Alonso’s squad is at its 25-man capacity following confirmation of Alvaro Carreras’ arrival earlier this week. The likes of Fran Garcia and Rodrygo Goes are candidates to depart, and the same could soon be said for Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos is off the back of a strong individual season, where he was able to establish himself as a regular starter for a sustained period of time. But based on the Club World Cup, he is not expected to play a key role for Xabi Alonso, especially considering that Eduardo Camavinga is still to return, and a new midfielder could be signed.

For now, Ceballos is prepared to stay, although he would be prepared to leave if another midfielder is brought in. A return to Real Betis could be on the cards, with his former club keen on re-signing him – as they have been for several years.

Xabi Alonso is said to want Ceballos to stay, but Real Madrid’s stance is not as clear. According to Marca, the club have yet to make a definitive decision on whether they are prepared to let the 28-year-old leave during this summer’s transfer window.

Financials would make Ceballos exit difficult

But even if Real Madrid open the door, it is far from guaranteed that Ceballos will leave. Their reported €20m asking price would make a move to another La Liga club, including Betis, practically impossible, while his wages would also represent a hurdle that’d need to be overcome.

It remains to be seen whether Ceballos does leave Real Madrid this summer. As he proved last season, he is very capable of being a regular starter in the top five leagues, but that becoming a reality is not straightforward.