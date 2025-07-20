Girona in pole position to sign €35m Premier League defender

Last summer, Girona signed two players from the Premier League (Donny van de Beek and Bryan Gil), and there could be others to make the move in 2025 – particularly from Manchester City, now that the two clubs can do deals again.

It was not possible for Girona and Man City, who both fall under the City Football Group, to sign players from one another due to the fact that they were both playing in the Champions League during the 2024-25 season. But with the Catalans now involved in Europe for the upcoming campaign, that barrier is no longer in place.

And Girona intend to take full advantage. They have been linked with Claudio Echeverri and Sverre Nypan in recent weeks, but the most likely to join from Man City is central defender Vitor Reis. As per Cadena SER (via MD), they have priority in the race to sign him this summer.

Reis could have been in La Liga before this summer

Reis, who had been on Real Madrid’s radar before he joined Man City in a €35m deal during the winter transfer window, is a strong candidate to leave on loan, with Pep Guardiola not planning to use him during the upcoming season. Girona want him to bolster their options, and they are favourites to sign him.

Reis would welcome a move to Girona, knowing that it would be a good place for him to continue his development. And the Catalans view the 19-year-old as an ideal player for the tactic used by head coach Michel Sanchez.

Girona will be targeting European qualification during the 2025-26, and signing Reis would certainly help their chances of bouncing back from the horror show that was the 2024-25 campaign. However, there is plenty more arrivals needed at Montilivi alongside the young defender, with no one having yet been signed this summer.