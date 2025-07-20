Bundesliga side submit €12m offer for Barcelona defensive target

Once a deal for Marcus Rashford is sewn up, Barcelona are expected to look towards signing a new defender – specifically, a right-back.

However, it will be several weeks before a serious approach can be made for any of their targets, given that sales will be essential in order for the likes of Joan Garcia and Rashford to be registered with La Liga, thus allowing them to play next season. But in anticipation of this, options are being considered.

Denzel Dumfries has emerged as a serious target, although no contacts have been made yet. And given that his release clause is only active until the end of July, Barcelona are running out of time to make a move.

Another player appreciated by Barcelona is Andrei Ratiu, but even with him, they could be racing against the clock to sign him.

As reported by Marca, Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have made their move to sign Rayo Vallecano defender Ratiu, with an offer worth in the region of €10-12m having been submitted to the Madrid club.

Rayo Vallecano are under no pressure to sell Ratiu

It must be remembered that Ratiu, whose contract does not expire until 2028, has a €25m release clause, and it is likely that Rayo will demand a fee close to his value given that 50% of the money received from a sale would go to Villarreal – as per a sell-on clause.

Hansi Flick would welcome Barcelona signing Ratiu this summer, as he seeks proper competition for Jules Kounde at right-back. However, a deal with Rayo will be very tricky unless they can move on the likes of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Andreas Christensen/Ronald Araujo and Pau Victor.

It remains to be seen whether Ratiu leaves Rayo this summer, but that offer from Wolfsburg is surely set to be rejected. Officials at Vallecas are clear that they are in a strong position.