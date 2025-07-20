Barcelona regularly keep an eye on exciting young players that they could sign, and subsequently put into their La Masia academy. This process is particularly useful nowadays due to the club’s well-documented financial woes, as well as the insistence of Hansi Flick to count on youth.

Roony Bardghji, who was officially unveiled as a Barcelona player earlier this week, falls into this category. He is expected to be available to the first team and Barca Atletic during his first season in Catalonia, although right now, there is more chance of him nailing down a place in the senior squad after reportedly impressing during pre-season training.

Bardghji is the latest young signing that Barcelona are counting on, and someone that could fall into this bracket in the coming years is Mikkel Bro Hansen. The 16-year-old striker has been linked with a move to the Catalans following his breakout at Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt, whose sporting director has now spoken on the matter.

Bodø/Glimt issues hands-off warning to Barcelona

Speaking to Diario AS, Havard Sakariassen has opened up on Bro Hansen, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs alongside Barcelona.

“He’s a very young boy and he’s got a wonderful talent when it comes to scoring goals. He has the essence to become a goalscorer at international level. Since he arrived in the first team, he has adapted to the rhythm of training in a spectacular way. I think he has a very bright future.”

“He has a gift for scoring goals. He’s not playing for Barcelona today, but he’s 16 years old. His performance during first-team training is incredible. That says a lot about his potential. You have to be willing to do things before receiving offers. If I say a player is not for sale, I don’t see the offers.”

“I want Mikkel (Bro Hansen) to stay in Bodø, to develop here and become our player first. Then you can go wherever you want, to England or Spain. If we don’t want to do business right now, there’s no need to send us any offers.”