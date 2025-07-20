Earlier this weekend, it was widely reported that Barcelona agreed a deal to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United. The 27-year-old attacker will arrive in Catalonia on a season-long loan that will include an option to buy, believed to be worth in the region of €30-35m.

Rashford will be the highly-coveted left winger signing for Barcelona, who had previously sought deals for Nico Williams and Luis Diaz. He is expected to fly into Catalonia in the next few hours, with a view to completing his medical and signing all appropriate documents over the coming days – and should things move smoothly, he will be included in Hansi Flick’s squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

There is excitement among Barcelona supporters for Rashford’s arrival, and once aspect that they will be interested to see is his squad number at the La Liga champions. As per MD, he has three choices: 14, 19 and 22 – this is because first team registered players are only able to choose from numbers 1-25.

Rashford is expected to choose between two of the three

It is expected that Rashford will wear either 14 or 19, given that both numbers are significant. The former was worn by the legendary Johan Cruyff, as well as Thierry Henry, who is a hero of the England international.

Meanwhile, 19 is a former number of his from his early days at Man United – specifically, he wore it for two seasons, between 2016 and 2018. The number was also previously held by Lamine Yamal, who inherited the no.10 earlier this week following Ansu Fati’s move to AS Monaco.

Barring any complications, it will soon be known what number Rashford opts for. It will be very interesting to see how he gets on at Barcelona, with many pundits predicting him to be a valuable asset for Flick, whose attacking options are now looking very dangerous ahead of the new season kicking off next month.