Barcelona are closing in on a deal to bring Marcus Rashford to the club following fresh talks with Manchester United.

Widespread reports across the last 48 hours in the UK and Spain have indicated Barcelona agreed a deal to sign Rashford from United. with the 27-year-old attacker arriving in Catalonia on a season-long loan that includes an option to buy, believed to be in the region of €30-35m.

Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of Rashford in the last week following a mixed summer in the the transfer market.

Rashford will offer vital cover on the left wing for Barcelona, after the club had previously chased deals for Nico Williams and Luis Diaz.

He is expected to fly into Catalonia imminently and will then complete his medical and sign all appropriate documents over the coming days –

If the process moves as smoothly as the club hope, Hansi Flick can include him in his squad for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

One major source of excitement for Barcelona is the speculation over what number Rashford will wear with Mundo Deportivo claiming he has three choices: 14, 19 and 22 – this is because first team registered players are only able to choose from numbers 1-25.

The deal reached a vital climax following a fresh round of discussions between the two clubs and a key concession from Barcelona.

Despite their ongoing financial issues, Barcelona are willing to bankroll a move for Rashford, and reports from The Times claim they will cover his full wages as part of the loan.

The Red Devils had set out their position over demanding a 100% coverage at the start of the summer but Barcelona had previously rejected that.

A move closer to United’s demands was viewed as the only route to wrapping up an agreement and Rashford has been sealed his dream move.