Barcelona to land €10m income boost courtesy of Lamine Yamal

Barcelona must continue to raise funds in order to be able to return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which will allow new signings to be registered. Their expected return to the Spotify Camp Nou for the upcoming season will help massively in this regard, but before that, they are projected to net a very nice income from shirt sales.

Earlier this week, Barcelona announced that Lamine Yamal had signed a new long-term contract – and in the process, he inherited the famous number 10 jersey, which was made available after Ansu Fati’s move to AS Monaco on a season-long loan.

Lamine Yamal taking the no.10, which sees him follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, is a massive marketing opportunity for Barcelona, who are already reaping the benefits.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona have already sold almost 70,000 Lamine Yamal in the few days since his squad number change was made official. And more sales will continue, with the club anticipating that they will make €10m from selling the shirts over this period.

Lamine Yamal makes history with shirt sales feat

The report has revealed that Lamine Yamal’s no.10 jersey is the best-selling shirt in Barcelona history in terms of the opening 24-hour period, such has been the anticipation of the 18-year-old taking the iconic squad number.

There has already been a lot of pressure on Lamine Yamal’s shoulders since he made his professional debut in 2023. In the two years since, he has handled it magnificently, which is why there is a belief within Barcelona that he will continue to do so despite taking on the club’s most famous squad number.

Lamine Yamal will adorn the no.10 for the first time next week when Barcelona begin their pre-season fixture schedule in Japan and South Korea. The match against Vissel Kobe will be the first of many with him wearing the famous number.