Barcelona remain on alert amid Bayern Munich’s Luis Diaz standoff

Barcelona are unlikely to re-enter the ongoing transfer race to sign Liverpool star Luis Diaz this summer.

As reported in recent days, Barcelona have stepped aside and informed Liverpool of their intentions as Bayern Munich step up their efforts to bring him to Bavaria.

It’s the second time this summer La Blaugrana have gone head to head with Vincent Kompany’s Bundesliga champions after they both lost out on Nico Williams.

However, Barcelona have not given up all hope on Diaz, but he is no longer a priority, as Marcus Rashford edges closer to a season long switch from Manchester United.

Liverpool are not keen to sell, unless he eventually rejects their contract extension offer, but Arne Slot is making the German giants sweat.

As per report from German outlet Bild, Liverpool instantly rejected two offers, and there is no confirmation they will accept a third unless it hits their demands.

Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich transfer latest

Liverpool are rumoured to have turned down offers of €52m and €67.5m and they will not accept anything less than €80m for the Colombia international.

The report claims the situation is ‘moving forward and concrete negotiations can begin soon’ but there is still some distance between them.

Diaz is rumoured to have agreed personal terms on a €14m yearly contract until 2029 but there has been no movement from Liverpool’s side.

That stand off will keep Barcelona in the hunt, despite being previously priced out, as Kompany could still walk away.

Bayern Munich’s desperation to bring in a new player on the left of their attack, has weakened their negotiating stance, and Liverpool can hold firm.

However, if Bayern Munich pull the plug on talks and Diaz opts against an Anfield renewal, the Premier League holders could then be forced to drop their price and bring Barcelona back into play.