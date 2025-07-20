Atletico Madrid are expected to continue their summer transfer reshuffle in the coming weeks with several exits on the cards.

Diego Simeone has been busy in recent weeks as he looks to hit the ground running in the 2025/26 campaign on the back of another frustrating season in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Simeone has already offloaded some long standing players and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul is on course to move on with MLS side Inter Miami lodging an offer for the Argentinian.

The Argentinian is hoping his new faces can ensure his team keep pace with Real Madrid and Barcelona in the months ahead.

Who have Atletico Madrid signed this summer?

Simeone has already spent an estimated €113m in transfer fees either side of Atletico Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup exit at the group stages in the USA.

Spain international Alex Baena is the marquee signing, after an impressive year at Villarreal, and he will be an instant starter in midfield.

Thiago Almada and Jonny Cardoso will add legs to the midfield with club captain Koke expected to see his role cut further.

Matteo Ruggeri is a fresh option at left back, with Juan Musso returning permanently as back up goal keeper, alongside fellow former loanee Clement Lenglet.

Who will leave Atletico Madrid this summer?

Reinildo Mandava, Cesar Azpilicueta and Axel Witzel all moved on in June with Angel Correa heading to Tigres in July.

Reports from Cadena COPE claim Conor Gallagher could be the next to move on amid renewed interest over bringing him back to the Premier League.

The arrivals of Cardoso and Almada increases Simeone’s non-EU five player quota to the maximum – but there are mixed reports over Gallagher not taking one of those spots – due to an Irish passport.

It’s more likely a further decrease in his role could force an exit with Newcastle United on standby if he wants a return to English football.