Alvaro Morata links up with former Spain teammate in Serie A return

Former Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata will be back in Serie A next season but with a new challenge.

The 32-year-old has endured a frustrating 2025 on the back of a superb 2024 as he captained Spain to the UEFA Euro 2024 title.

In a bold move, he opted to leave Atletico Madrid and join AC Milan ahead of the 2024/25 season in a move he later admitted regret over making.

After struggling for consistency at the San Siro, he was loaned to Galatasaray mid-season, and won the Turkish title.

However, Galatasaray are not looking to keep him, and there is no place back at AC Milan, as he options begin to narrow.

Morata is no stranger to moving around and he is on course for another change as former Spain teammate Cesc Fabregas looks to lure him to Como.

Fabregas enjoyed a solid first-ever season coaching in Serie A and reports from Marca indicate he wants to bring in Morata on a season-long loan for 2025/26 to add experience to his attack.

Morata is open to the change, if AC Milan can agree a wage sharing package with Como for the next 12 months, as he aims to lead Spain’s attack at the World Cup in 2026.

Luis de la Fuente has consistently backed Morata as his captain, after some poor recent showings for the national side, and a missed penalty in their Nations League final loss to Portugal.

De la Fuente admitted he is unsure if Morata will be involved in September’s camp, as World Cup qualification kicks off, with the decision left to his No.7.

If Fabregas can reignited him, Morata’s role with Spain remains vital, as the focal point in between the electric duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams in the La Roja front line.