AC Milan eye Premier League star as Fran Garcia link stalls

AC Milan are looking to secure a new left back at the San Siro in the coming weeks following Theo Hernandez’s exit.

The Serie A giants have already wrapped up one huge summer move after completing a free transfer swoop for Luka Modric.

After not being offered a contract renewal at Real Madrid, Modric brought down the curtain on 13 incredible years in Madrid, after their FIFA Club World Cup semi final exit.

The veteran playmaker is determined to realise his dream of playing at the World Cup next summer, and he signed a one-year deal at the San Siro, with the option to extend for 2026/27.

As Modric settles in Milan, he could be joined by a familiar face, with reports from Diario AS claiming he’s given the green light over a move for Fran Garcia.

Real Madrid set Fran Garcia asking price

With Real Madrid setting an asking price of €20m for Garcia, who has been scouted as a target for AC Milan, as they look to replace Hernandez.

However, that fee could be bumped up to as much as €25-30m, despite the club only valuing him at €15m last summer.

The arrival of Alvaro Carreras has filled Xabi Alonso’s first choice left back spot with Ferland Mendy ahead of Garcia in the pecking order despite his recent injury record.

AC Milan have reached out to Real Madrid and the player, but there growing concerns over how much value the deal represents, if his asking price goes up.

€30m has been budgeted for to fill the Hernandez void and AC Milan are looking at other options in the Premier League.

Premier League star back on AC Milan’s radar

Reports from Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claim former Villarreal left back Previs Estupinan is on their radar amid rumours he wants to leave Brighton & Hove Albion for a new challenge.