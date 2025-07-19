Real Madrid may not have many holidays this summer – and certainly not enough according to the club – but their star players are letting loose. Defender Eder Militao’s wedding was the occasion, and at least three other members were present, and in some style.

Militao, 27, was married for a second time on Friday night to Taina Castro, at the luxurious Palacio Tangara in Sao Paulo, as detailed by La Vanguardia. The event was attended by over 300 guests, and cost around €308.2k in total, half of which was the fee for the entertainment, with artist Gusttavo Lima. Reportedly the happy couple will not be off on a long honeymoon, as Militao is to attend Vinicius’ lavish 25th birthday party on Saturday and/or Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

Militao, Camavinga, Rodrygo and Vinicius on stage

Lima’s performance seemed to be a hit though, if the images emerging from the evening are anything to go by. Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Militao were handed a microphone to join in with the performance, with Eduardo Camavinga waltzing into view with his own moves.

#RealMadrid may not have many of them, but they're definitely on their holidays. pic.twitter.com/65VyXWhnlj — Football España (@footballespana_) July 19, 2025

AFE submit request to delay Real Madrid opener

Meanwhile in an ongoing battle between La Liga, Real Madrid and the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), the latter have submitted a request for Los Blancos’ opening game of the season to be delayed, as reported by MD. Currently they are scheduled to open the season on the 19th of August against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu.

AFE and Real Madrid allege they do not have enough recovery time between the end of the Club World Cup and the start of La Liga, with teams required to be given at least three weeks of uninterrupted holidays. It is recommended that they have at least three weeks of preseason too, but beginning on the 19th would allow only 19 days of preseason.