Villarreal interested in snapping up Chelsea outcast

Chelsea are once again busy in the transfer market this summer, and after bringing in the likes of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, are now looking to move players on. Noni Madueke has been the first big move to go through, but more are expected, and that include defender Axel Disasi.

The French defender joined Chelsea from AS Monaco two years ago for a fee of €45m, but has struggled to assert himself, and spent the second half of last year on loan at Aston Villa. There he was used as an alternative at centre-back or an option to be used in a back three.

Newcastle United leading the race for Disasi

The 27.-year-old is a target for Newcastle United, as per Caught Offside, who explain that the Magpies have already initiated talks for Disasi. The Blues are looking for €35m for Disasi, but the final price could come down to €30m, with Aston Villa also interested in securing his services permanently.

Villarreal also interested in Disasi

The same outlet go on to explain that Villarreal are also interested in a potential move for Disasi. The Yellow Submarine have a history of recruiting from Ligue 1 and players from the Premier League who have seen their value drop. They are on the outside looking in for Disasi due to his price tag, but they can offer Champions League football.

Current options for Marcelino Garcia Toral

Villarreal currently have four central defenders on their books, following the exits of veterans Eric Bailly and Raul Albiol. Logan Costa was a big-money signing last summer, while Rafa Marin has been brought in by Napoli. They are joined by young talents Willy Kambwala (signed on a free from Manchester United) and Pau Navarro, but Disasi would certainly represent a statement and an established option that they do not currently possess.