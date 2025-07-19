Real Madrid willing to terminate 23-year-old’s contract this summer

Real Madrid are focusing on exits after completing the signing of Alvaro Carreras earlier this week, and there are several candidates that could depart before the end of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Fran Garcia, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes have been linked with leaving, but first, it is expected that players who were out on loan last season (and have no immediate future at Real Madrid) will be moved on first. Alvaro Rodriguez, Mario Martin and Reinier Jesus fall into this category, with the trio having spent the 2024-25 campaign at Getafe, Real Valladolid and Granada respectively.

In the case of Reinier, his future is looking the most bleak. For the sixth season in a row, he is not counted on for the Real Madrid first team, and with interest in his services at an all-time low, it could be a struggle for him to find another move – whether that be on loan, or finally, on a permanent basis.

Because of this, Real Madrid are keeping all options open, with Diario AS reporting that they are prepared to seek a mutual contract termination with the 23-year-old if a move cannot be found before the end of the summer.

Reinier’s Real Madrid career has been very underwhelming

Reinier arrived at Real Madrid in 2020 as one of Brazil’s most exciting young players, but he has majorly struggled in the Spanish capital. Loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, Girona, Frosinone and Granada have not worked out, and given that he will not play for Castilla either, he has no future at the club.

He has one year left on his career at Real Madrid, so there are chances for a mutual contract termination to be reached. Regardless, this disappointing chapter for both parties looks like it will soon be coming to an end.