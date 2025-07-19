Real Madrid seal contract renewal breaking age policy

Real Madrid have reportedly reached an agreement with veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to renew his contract. The Belgian shot-stopper remains one of the most crucial players in the Real Madrid squad, still providing important saves for Los Blancos.

That much was evident during the Club World Cup, when Courtois halted a late Borussia Dortmund comeback with a brilliant save in stoppage time to secure their passage to the semi-finals. Even if he was powerless to prevent Paris Saint-Germain running riot, Courtois still made a number of strong saves to prevent the scoreline becoming even more one-sided.

Real Madrid agree renewal with Courtois

According to both Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto have both reported that a deal has been reached for Courtois to remain at the club until 2027. The two parties have been in conversation for several months, and Los Blancos still see the 33-year-old as the answer for several more years yet, despite his increasing number of injuries.

There had been some suggestion that they could move for new Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who could have been his successor, but Real Madrid are not willing to move on from Courtois just yet, nor did back-up Andriy Lunin have a clear exit route.

La renovación de Thibaut Courtois está hecha. https://t.co/BTkS5myaWu — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 19, 2025

Real Madrid break contract policy

Over much of the last decade, Real Madrid have instituted a policy that players over thirty only receive one-year contract renewals that are addressed in the final year of their deal. Courtois’ current deal runs until 2026, meaning it will be a two-year commitment and an exception to the rule.

🤍🔐 Real Madrid and Thibaut Courtois, together until June 2027. https://t.co/jOW42e7LYD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2025

The club feel that not being an outfield player, his legs are less of an issue to consider due to age, but beyond that, Courtois’ extraordinary level remains up there with the best in the game. Even so, it remains significant, given Toni Kroos and Luka Modric were subject to the same policy.