Real Madrid open to exit for key defender – ‘If he brings in an offer…’

Real Madrid have recently tied up a renewal for veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, extending his deal until 2027. It leaves Los Blancos with three players in their squad that are out of contract next summer, all of which are in different situations

Their club policy of only handing out one-year contract renewals to players over the age of thirty generally means there are several players competing for their future every year. This summer it was Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez, both of who Real Madrid decided to move on from.

Antonio Rudiger – no longer the bedrock of the defence

Perhaps the most surprising stance is that regarding Antonio Rudiger. The 32-year-old has been the one constant at the back for Carlo Ancelotti over the past two seasons, until April, when he picked up a lengthy suspension, and underwent surgery. An early onset arthritis in his knee does have the club concerned about his long-term viability.

Diario AS explain that were Rudiger to bring an offer to the table this summer, they would consider it. Saudi Arabia have previously shown interest in Rudiger of late.

Dani Carvajal – Road back from injury

Perhaps the ‘safest’ of the trio, Dani Carvajal has a strong record of performances to fall back on. His future will depend on his output this season though and how he comes back from injury, bearing in mind he must now compete with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a spot in the starting XI. One factor working in his favour is that Carvajal will captain the side this year, and is a leader in the dressing room, although this hasn’t stopped Los Blancos moving on from players previously.

David Alaba – Bottom of the pecking order

After 18 months without consistent football, it is fair to say there are significant doubts about David Alaba’s ability to get back to his level. The 34-year-old underwent more surgery in May and is expected to be out for several months more. As one of the highest earners in the squad, Real Madrid will likely move on from him this year or next.