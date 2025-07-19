Three clubs interested in veteran star following Real Madrid exit

Earlier this week, Real Madrid announced the departure of Lucas Vazquez, who ended a 17-year association with his beloved club. The arrival of Trent Alexander-Arnold has meant that the veteran is no longer needed, and he will embark on the next stage of his career.

Lucas said his goodbyes during his farewell ceremony, and he can now focus on looking for his next club. It is unlikely that he will stay in Spain due to his allegiance with Real Madrid, so a move abroad is the most plausible outcome for the 34-year-old defender.

It has been known for many weeks that Lucas would be leaving, but despite this, an imminent decision is not planned for his next move. That gives clubs the chance to register their interest, and according to MD, two Serie A giants are keen on bringing him to Italy.

Juventus and Milan are both in the market for a new right-back, and they are each showing interest in Lucas. If he were to join the latter, he would be reunited with Luka Modric, who also officially left Real Madrid earlier this week and has since signed a contract with the Rossoneri.

Lucas could also make the move to Türkiye

As well as Juventus and Milan, Diario AS have reported that Besiktas would be interested in signing Lucas. The Turkish side recently missed out on Kyle Walker-Peters to West Ham, and they want to quickly bring an alternative in.

Lucas did not have his best season during the 2024-25 campaign, but he still proved his value to Real Madrid. And his performances have not gone unnoticed across Europe, given the interest that has been shown. It will be interesting to see where he ends up, although a decision may not be imminent as he will want to spend quality time with his family after a gruelling 11 months.