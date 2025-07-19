Real Madrid seal agreement with 25-year-old attacker

Brahim Diaz celebrates the third goal scored by Federico Valverde in the Group H match of the 2025 Club World Cup between Real Madrid vs Pachuca at Bank of America Stadium on June 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Image via Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Real Madrid have been very busy in recent weeks, with four signings having been completed since the start of the summer. Sales are also on the agenda, as are contract agreements with some of their existing players.

In the last 24 hours, it has been reported that Thibaut Courtois will sign a new contract, extending his stay beyond 2026 – when his current deal expires. Raul Asencio is also expected to sign on the dotted line in the near future, and both players are to be joined by Brahim Diaz.

Brahim, who has impressed since returning in 2023 from a three-year loan at Milan, is an important player at Real Madrid, and that has been reflected by him being offered a new contract. He has accepted, and according to Fabrizio Romano, an agreement has now been finalised, with only the signing and announcement pending.

Brahim will play an important role next season

Real Madrid’s first team squad will return for pre-season in a couple of weeks’ time, with their pre-season being significant shorter due to their involvement at the Club World Cup. Upon being back in the Spanish capital, it is likely that Brahim will pen his new contract.

Brahim was important for Carlo Ancelotti, and he could be even more so for Xabi Alonso going forward – especially if Rodrygo Goes departs, which has been heavily speculated in recent weeks. He has 18 goals and 15 assists since returning to Real Madrid, which is an impressive record considering he was not a regular starter.

Interestingly, the reports on Courtois and Brahim’s new deals come soon after claims that Vinicius Junior’s future at Real Madrid is uncertain. The 24-year-old has been close to agreeing a contract of his own, but negotiations between the two parties have now stalled – and it is expected that a resolution will not be reached before the end of the summer.