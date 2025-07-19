Decision made: Real Madrid will not allow 26-year-old to leave this summer

Real Madrid need to move first players on in order to be able to make further signings, and candidates have been identified. One of Fran Garcia or Ferland Mendy is expected to leave, while Rodrygo Goes has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League. There has also been speculation about Andriy Lunin, although he is set to stay in the Spanish capital.

Lunin has been a Real Madrid player since 2018, and he has been involved with the first team for the last five years. During his time, he has made 62 appearances, and he is widely considered to be an excellent backup to Thibaut Courtois.

However, his performances have led to speculation that he could leave Real Madrid to be a starter elsewhere. The 26-year-old has been linked with Manchester United, but more recently, a move to Villarreal has been rumoured, with the Yellow Submarine seeking an experienced Champions League goalkeeper.

Real Madrid will not entertain offers for Lunin

However, neither club will be signing Lunin this summer, with Diario AS reporting that Real Madrid will not listen to offers for their Ukrainian goalkeeper. The player himself also intends to stay and fight for his place alongside Courtois, who will sign a new contract in the very near future.

Lunin signed a new contract of his own last summer, which sees him through to 2030. While he may not remain at Real Madrid until this time, he has no plans to leave anytime soon, which is excellent for Los Blancos given that he is an excellent backup goalkeeper.

All eyes will be on who does leave Real Madrid in the coming weeks, now that Lunin has been ruled out. Garcia currently looks best-placed to depart, with Milan very interested in signing him as the replacement to former Los Blancos star Theo Hernandez, who left the Rossoneri earlier in the summer to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal.