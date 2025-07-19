A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Alaves

Veteran defender Aleksandar Sedlar has left on a free for Tractor in Iran. They have brought in left-sided talent Youssef Enriquez ‘Yusi’ from Real Madrid though, in a €3m deal with Real Madrid retaining a 50% sell-on fee.

Athletic Club

Striker Javier Marton has joined Eibar on loan for next season, after four appearances and a goal last season under Ernesto Valverde.

Atletico Madrid

While most of the talk surrounding Atletico Madrid is based on arrivals, there is an exit operation in motion too. Thomas Lemar could leave on loan this summer, and Diario AS say Olympique Lyon are interested in a potential move for the 29-year-old. Back-up goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan has left on loan for Real Oviedo too.

Meanwhile Gianluca di Marzio reports that David Hancko is on the verge of signing for Al-Nassr in a €35m deal. The Feyenoord man was one of Atletico’s options for the centre-back department.

Barcelona

Barca Atletic right-back Alvaro Perez ‘Trilli’ has left on a free to join Real Valladolid. Barcelona will retain a percentage of any sale going forward, explain Sport.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo and Villarreal had shown interest in Bryan Zaragoza of Bayern Munich, but Diario AS now report that Serie A is his most likely destination. A move to Balaidos appears to be off.

Elche

Goalkeeper Miguel San Roman has left Elche to join Leganes in the second division on a free transfer. Coming the other way is Alejandro Iturbe from Atletico Madrid. Spain’s under-21 number one also arrives on a free to sign a four-year deal.

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐫 𝐬𝐮 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐚. pic.twitter.com/JKLPDz9PCn — Elche Club de Fútbol (@elchecf) July 16, 2025

Espanyol

Espanyol are in the process of signing Cremonese midfielder Charles Pickel, report Marca. Another player in his position, Justin Smith, is joining Sporting Gijon on loan.

Getafe

Wolves are interested in Getafe midfielder Chrisantus Uche, and Leeds United have also enquired about him, as per ESPN. The Nigerian midfielder has a €25m release clause.

Levante

Levante have signed Real Sociedad midfielder Jon Ander Olasagasti for €500k, bringing in La Liga experience after the loss of Vicente Iborra.

Liverpool

ESPN report that Real Betis, Valencia and Rayo Vallecano are all interested in bringing in Stefan Bajcetic on loan, having spent the last six months of the season last year at Las Palmas.

Osasuna

Osasuna have allowed Jose Arnaiz to leave on a free transfer to Granada, where he has signed a two-year deal.

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano have brought midfielder Gerard Gumbau back from Granada on another loan deal until the end of the season.

✍️ Gumbau vuelve al Rayo Vallecano. El centrocampista vuelve en calidad de cedido para esta temporada. ¡Bienvenido de nuevo, Gerard! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ushnPJ07ub — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) July 16, 2025

RCD Mallorca

Goalkeeper Leo Roman has signed a new five-year deal with the club, ending speculation over a move this summer. Meanwhile Marca explain that Nottingham Forest are in talks with Mallorca for Pablo Maffeo, with all three parties keen on the deal taking place.

Real Betis

Real Betis have confirmed the arrival of left-back Junior Firpo, who returns to the club six years later after time at Barcelona and Leeds United. Firpo, 28, arrives on a free and has signed a three-year deal with Los Verdiblancos.

Reports in Argentina, including from Cesar Luis Merlo, explain that Betis are competing with Feyenoord for Velez Sarsfield centre-back Valentin Gomez. Their offers are around €5-6m, and a deal is thought to be close, but Velez are yet to accept any offers.

🚨El Betis se metió en la puja por Valentín Gómez e hizo una oferta por él, tal como informó el @eldesmarque_rbb.

*️⃣La misma ronda en torno a los u$s 6/7M que ofertó el Feyenoord. Vélez aún no termina de aceptar ninguna de las dos. pic.twitter.com/u1gHIqyk2o — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 18, 2025

Los Verdiblancos have also made the signing of Gonzalo Petit official. Click here for more details on the deal for the 18-year-old forward. The Athletic say that Leeds United had turned down a €11.5m offer for Spain under-21 forward Mateo Joseph. Borja Iglesias, returning from a loan at Celta Vigo, where many believed he would stay, has received enquiries from Girona and Valencia, report Marca.

Hours before, the mutual termination of William Carvalho’s deal was announced, ending a seven-year spell in Seville for the Portuguese international. He played 223 games for Betis, and is the foreign player with the most appearances for Betis.

𝑴𝒖𝒊𝒕𝒐 𝒐𝒃𝒓𝒊𝒈𝒂𝒅𝒐 pic.twitter.com/JUjYUZ7eVL — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) July 18, 2025

Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo have signed Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy for €1m. A busy window continues for the Asturian side, who have been linked with Luka Jovic, but according to Marca also hold interest in another Serbian in Nemanja Maksimovic of Panathaniakos.

In addition, they have signed Luka Ilic from Crvena Zvezda, for a fee of €2m. The 26-year-old creative midfielder is a former Manchester City product, who scored 12 goals and gave 6 assists last season in Serbia.

Moretto adds that a loan deal for Villarreal forward Alex Fores, who spent last season on loan at Levante, is also close.

Álex Forés está a un paso del Oviedo. Acuerdo casi cerrado con el Villarreal para su cesión. Últimos detalles entre las partes. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 18, 2025

Real Sociedad

Negotiations continue between Real Sociedad and Brighton for Brazilian defender Igor Julio, as per Marca. Personal terms have been agreed, and Julio is keen on the move to La Liga.

Valencia

Following the exit of Yarek Gasioroswski, and the imminent exit of Cristhian Mosquera, Carlos Corberan is in need of central defenders. Marca report that Los Che have made a €2m bid for Mallorca’s Jose Copete, and the player has asked the club to accept it. Copete’s deal is up in 2026, but are asking for €4m.