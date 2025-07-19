Former Barcelona, Chelsea and Spain forward Pedro Rodriguez was the subject of unwanted abuse on social media this week, following a picture he posted of his child on their birthday. Their child, wearing a dress and a tiara, faced jokes and abuse in the comments of his father’s post.

The 37-year-old posted a photo alongside ex-wife Carolina Martin and their three children, Bryan, Kyle and Marc. That latter is less than 10 years old and was celebrating a birthday at Siam Waterpark in Pedro’s native Tenerife. The smiling Marc had decided to wear a tiara and a dress, in front of a Lilo and Stitch cake.

Pedri closes comments section on Instagram

“Congratulations MARC!! Another year in the best waterpark in the world, many thanks to Siam Park for helping us to enjoy such a wonderful day,” wrote the Lazio forward on his social media.

However after a series of jokes and abuse about his son, including comments such as ‘Girl or boy???’, and ‘There’s still time to save your son, don’t give up on him’, Pedro decided to stop comments being posted from that point on.

Support from other users for Marc and Pedro

However there was plenty of support for both as well, before the comments were halted. ‘When a MAN knows how to be FATHER’, ‘The world needs parents like this! Making their children happy’, and ‘You are an EXEMPLARY father, above all for the footballer world that surrounds you; they should all learn from you and your family’ read some of the other responses.

Pedro continuing on for another year

The veteran forward continues to be a useful option for Lazio, where he has become a fan favourite in Rome. Last season he scored 14 goals and gave five assists in 44 appearances last season, earning him another contract for next season at the Stadio Olimpico.