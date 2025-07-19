Contact made for €20m Real Madrid midfielder open to move

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is once again facing a summer of uncertainty over his future. As is usually the case, a return to Real Betis is being discussed, but with no great clarity on whether a move is possible.

After playing just 73 minutes at the Club World Cup, Ceballos has grown concerned about his role under Xabi Alonso next season. While Carlo Ancelotti used him sparingly for the most part, the Italian manager always professed to be a fan of him. Asked about his future on his return from the United States, Ceballos stated that he was ‘open to anything’.

Real Betis make contact for Dani Ceballos

As has been the case for the past three summers, Ceballos has been linked with a return to former club Real Betis. Despite President Angel Haro declaring it an ‘almost impossible’ move in recent weeks, Diario AS say that Betis have contacted Real Madrid to enquire about his availability. Even so, there is division on whether a return for Ceballos would be a good idea within the club.

Real Madrid asking price places move in doubt

As was also the case last summer, the finances place a move to Betis in serious doubt. Los Verdiblancos would be open to a loan move, but Real Madrid are very much of the mind that if Ceballos is to leave, then it will be on a permanent deal. Their asking price is €20m, and on top of that, Betis would have to find a way of fitting his salary into their wage bill.

Do Real Madrid need to hang onto Ceballos?

Ceballos, 28, has two years left on his deal, and still harbours hopes of playing for Spain in the World Cup, for which regular football would be a necessity. Alonso seems keen to bring in a midfielder this summer, but if nobody does arrive, then the Basque manager may be in a similar situation to Ancelotti this year. Real Madrid were forced to call on Ceballos in some crucial games, and the squad reportedly want him to stay at the club for his handling of pressure.