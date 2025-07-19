Barcelona are, to all intents and purposes, out of the race for Luis Diaz. Barring a radical change of perspective from Liverpool, and a change of plans for Bayern Munich, the Blaugrana are set to miss out on a second top target for the left side of their frontline, after Nico Williams turned down a move this week.

The word has been that Barcelona are still prioritising and working on a move for Luis Diaz as their top priority for the coming season, but it seems they are making little progress. Liverpool have made it clear that they do not want to sell Diaz, and rejected an approach from the Blaugrana in June.

Barcelona set price limit for Luis Diaz

Although he is their priority for the transfer window, Barcelona do not intend to overextend themselves for Diaz. MD explain that the Catalan side have set a price limit of €60m to spend on Diaz, and will not spend more on that. It was a limit that was set before the transfer window opened, which Barcelona felt reasonable, but the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and the presence of Bayern Munich has complicated matters.

Bayern Munich have already surpassed Barcelona limit

Given it has been unanimously reported that Bayern have had two offers turned down for Diaz, the latest reaching €67.5m, that would appear to rule out Barcelona from the race. The Colombian is keen on a move to Munich, and Bayern are expected to make another bid in excess of €70m shortly.

Alternatives to Luis Diaz

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford appears to be the leading alternative for Barcelona, although the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Bryan Zaragoza, Antonio Nusa or even Rafael Leao have all been mentioned as other options. Nusa and Zaragoza would be the most similar in style, but perhaps the least proven of the options.